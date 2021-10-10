Greece to hold population census in October: agency

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Greece's data agency will start the country's first population census in a decade on October 23, its chief said Sunday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most residents will register themselves using electronic codes unique to each household, ELSTAT head Athanassios Thomopoulos told the ANA news agency.

Some 60,000 staffers will distribute the electronic codes to homes and flats.

The census will also include home interviews in November for residents unable to register themselves, ELSTAT has said.

The last census in 2011 recorded just over 10.8 million residents in Greece, including 5,3 million men and 5,5 million women.

More than 3.8 million lived in the greater Athens area.

At the time, the census found over 530,000 persons of non-EU citizenship and nearly 100,000 EU residents.