UrduPoint.com

Greece To Increase Minimum Wage By 7.5 Pct From May

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Greece to increase minimum wage by 7.5 pct from May

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The minimum wage in Greece will be increased by 7.5 percent to 713 Euros (774 U.S. Dollars) monthly from 663 euros as of May 1, as part of measures to help the society to cope with the energy crisis and the effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday.

"Combined with an initial raise in January (by 2 percent), the overall increase reaches 9.7 percent compared to the minimum wage of 2021," he said during a televised address broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

For the nearly 650,000 employees in this category, the increase corresponds to another month's salary, on top of the 14 months they receive at present, Mitsotakis added.

The wounds of the Greek debt crisis (2010-2018) have not been fully healed yet, and this wage increase is the best possible the government could offer at the moment in order to not jeopardize competitiveness, Mitsotakis said.

Businesses in Greece have been supported with reductions in taxes and contributions to social security funds lately, as well as subsidies to cover the increased energy costs, therefore can afford to give higher wages to their employees to live decently, the prime minister added.

Employers' associations had proposed increases of 3 to 6 percent, while the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the umbrella union of private-sector employees, had asked for an increase of 13.3 percent, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Energy Crisis Greece January May From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

50 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

60 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Putin-Erdogan Phone Conversation Not ..

Kremlin Says Putin-Erdogan Phone Conversation Not Scheduled Yet

3 minutes ago
 China enhances IPR protection to boost development ..

China enhances IPR protection to boost development: officials

3 minutes ago
 Farmers must check seed germination before plantin ..

Farmers must check seed germination before planting cotton: Director CCRI Dr Zah ..

3 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Quetta

Man shot dead in Quetta

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.