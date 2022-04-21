Greece to increase minimum wage by 7.5 pct from May

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The minimum wage in Greece will be increased by 7.5 percent to 713 Euros (774 U.S. Dollars) monthly from 663 euros as of May 1, as part of measures to help the society to cope with the energy crisis and the effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday.

"Combined with an initial raise in January (by 2 percent), the overall increase reaches 9.7 percent compared to the minimum wage of 2021," he said during a televised address broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

For the nearly 650,000 employees in this category, the increase corresponds to another month's salary, on top of the 14 months they receive at present, Mitsotakis added.

The wounds of the Greek debt crisis (2010-2018) have not been fully healed yet, and this wage increase is the best possible the government could offer at the moment in order to not jeopardize competitiveness, Mitsotakis said.

Businesses in Greece have been supported with reductions in taxes and contributions to social security funds lately, as well as subsidies to cover the increased energy costs, therefore can afford to give higher wages to their employees to live decently, the prime minister added.

Employers' associations had proposed increases of 3 to 6 percent, while the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the umbrella union of private-sector employees, had asked for an increase of 13.3 percent, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.