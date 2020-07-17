Greece to prosecute prosecutor in Novartis graft case

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Greece said Thursday it will take legal action against a leading anti-corruption prosecutor for her handling of a bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis.

Following a supreme court enquiry a judicial source said Eleni Touloupaki was to be investigated on a range of counts including abuse of power, false declarations, breach of personal data laws and breaching judicial secrecy.

Touloupaki, in her post for three years, has been overseeing a case which has poisoned Greek political life amid allegations justice officials were influenced by the former leftist government as they investigated claims that senior politicians from several former governments took bribes from Novartis.

In June, Novartis' Greek subsidiary admitted paying kickbacks, between 2012 and 2015, to employees of public hospitals to boost sales of its products, according to US Federal prosecutors.

Novartis also admitted to bribing doctors between 2009 and 2010 to prescribe the company's medication as part of an epidemiological study as a means of bulking up sales.

The company last month agreed a multi-million settlement in a landmark case of which Greece is seeking a share in compensation which Athens puts at three billion Euros ($3.3 billion).

Novartis Greece, a unit of the Swiss drug giant, admitted to financing travel of employees of state-owned hospitals to the US between 2012 and 2015 "as a means to bribe these officials," the Justice Department said.

As well as politicians some 100 doctors and about 30 high-ranking civil servants were allegedly caught up in the scandal.

The case sparked a political storm in Greece after protected witnesses testified that a number of senior politicians were allegedly involved in helping Novartis used the scheme to build a commanding position in the Greek health market.