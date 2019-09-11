UrduPoint.com
Greece To Sell 30-pct Athens Airport Stake: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Athens, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Greece will seek a buyer for a 30-percent stake in Athens International Airport, the finance minister said Wednesday, amid a privatisation push by the country's new conservative government.

"We will proceed with the sale of a 30-percent stake held by the Greek state in Athens International Airport," Christos Staikouras said in a tweet after a government meeting on the issue.

Greece's main airport registered 24 million passengers in 2018, including 16.4 international travellers.

The Greek state currently has a 55-percent stake in the airport, with the remainder in the hands of private shareholders including German airport managers AviAlliance.

Greece has been selling state assets since the start of its economic crisis a decade ago. The new conservative government, elected in July, has made privatisations a priority to create jobs.

The Greek state privatisation agency on Monday said it has divested some eight billion Euros ($8.8 billion) in public assets since 2011.

