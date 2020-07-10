UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Toughens Border Rules After Balkans Virus Spike

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Greece toughens border rules after Balkans virus spike

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Greece on Friday said it would require travellers crossing its land border with Bulgaria to provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus as cases surged elsewhere in the Balkans.

Greece's sole border crossing currently open to tourists is with Bulgaria, and is crossed by thousands of mainly Balkan travellers every day.

"All those entering for non-essential reasons from July 14... are obliged to show a negative (nasal swab) test result up to 72 hours prior to entry," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The move came after Bulgaria registered a daily record of 240 new infections on Thursday.

Romania on Thursday also reported its biggest daily increase since the pandemic started at 614 cases.

In Serbia, where there are have been violent protests against the government's handling of the pandemic, infections have also increased in the past few weeks.

Greek authorities are already handling several confirmed virus cases in holiday areas after reopening regional airports to international flights on July 1.

In the spa town of Edipsos on the island of Evia, nearly 90 Serbian tourists were tested this week after a pair vacationing in the area were found to be infected.

"Relaxing (lockdown) measures has caused a rebound in the first wave," Athanassios Tsakris, head of the department of microbiology at the University of Athens medical school told Skai tv.

"It's possible that we will see a further increase (in cases)," he said.

Related Topics

Athens Bulgaria Serbia Greece July Border TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

3 seconds ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

29 minutes ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

36 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

49 minutes ago

Israel records highest single-day virus tally

37 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Friday 10 J ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.