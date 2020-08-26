UrduPoint.com
Greece, Turkey Draw In Allies In Mediterranean War Games

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Greece, Turkey draw in allies in Mediterranean war games

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece and its EU allies held war games in the Mediterranean on Wednesday while Turkey conducted drills with the US navy nearby as the row between the two neighbours over gas and maritime borders ratched up another notch.

The convergence of a growing number of warships on an energy-rich but disputed patch of the sea between Cyprus and Crete came as NATO and a host of European officials called for cooler heads to prevail.

Greece and Turkey are ancient rivals with a litany of disputes despite both being members of the NATO military alliance.

They nearly went to war over some uninhabited islets in 1996 and had a collision between frigates while Turkey was searching for energy in the east Mediterranean earlier this month.

The threat of another conflict between them could imperil Europe's secure access to a wealth of new energy resources and draw in nations such as Egypt and war-torn Libya.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was "personally regularly in contact with Ankara and Athens".

