UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Unveils 'Macedonia The Great' Trade Logo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:31 PM

Greece unveils 'Macedonia the Great' trade logo

Thessaloniki, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Greece on Thursday unveiled a new export trademark for products from its northern region of Macedonia, to counter competition from neighbouring North Macedonia.

"We now have a protective umbrella for our products," said Giorgos Konstantopoulos, head of the association of northern Greek exporters, adding that the trademark was designed to address the "negative effects" of a 2018 agreement under which Greece solved a long-running name dispute with its northern neighbour.

The former Yugoslav republic last year entered into a historic compromise with the previous Greek leftist administration to rename itself as North Macedonia after a 27-year diplomatic wrangle.

The agreement was ratified by Greece's parliament in January. Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won elections in July, had strongly campaigned against the deal whilst in opposition, labelling it "harmful" to the Greek region of Macedonia.

Macedonia was the cradle of Alexander the Great's ancient empire, a source of intense pride for Greeks.

Greece also fought the Ottoman Empire and Bulgaria over the region in the early 20th century.

Accordingly, the logo unveiled Thursday is titled 'Macedonia the Great'.

Mitsotakis said the trademark would be registered with EU authorities to create "an identity reflecting our glorious past, but also confidently forging a path to a brighter future." The move "will henceforth distinguish products grown in Macedonian soil", Mitsotakis said.

There are around 4,000 products in Greece using the Macedonian label, mainly in the north of the country.

Businesses in the northern Greek region say that companies in North Macedonia would seek to capitalise on the name change with copycat products.

No figures were given Thursday on damage to business from competition in North Macedonia.

The association earlier this month said Greek exports had registered "significant growth" by 6.1 percent to 2.8 billion Euros ($3.1 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Exports Business Parliament Bulgaria Macedonia Greece January July 2018 From Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

1 hour ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

2 hours ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.