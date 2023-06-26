Open Menu

Greece's Conservatives Win Election, Pledge More Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --:Greek Former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised more reforms at a faster pace after his conservative party won the second general election in five weeks on Sunday and an outright majority in parliament.

With 95 percent of votes counted, New Democracy (ND) garnered 40.

55 percent of the votes, securing 158 seats in the next 300-member parliament to form a single-party government, according to official results released by the Interior Ministry.

"We received a strong mandate to proceed faster on the path of reforms our country needs," Mitsotakis told media at the party's headquarters.

During his second term in office, Greece will change further, he said, pledging more prosperity for all.

The Leftists of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance garnered 17.84 percent of the votes and the socialists of PASOK- KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement-Movement for Change) gained 11.88 percent.

