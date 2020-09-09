UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece's Main Migrant Camp Evacuated After Major Blaze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Greece's main migrant camp evacuated after major blaze

Athens, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Greece's largest migrant camp was partly evacuated early Wednesday after a major blaze broke out at the overcrowded and unsanitary home to nearly 13,000 asylum seekers.

Nearly the entire Moria camp on the island of Lesbos was on fire, including in an olive grove outside the walls of the main compound where many asylum seekers sleep in tents, an AFP photographer at the scene reported.

Asylum seekers were fleeing on foot towards the port town of Mytilene but were blocked by police vehicles, the photographer added.

Firefighters said earlier there were "scattered fires" around and inside the camp, which has a nominal capacity for fewer than 2,800 people.

Stand by Me Lesvos, a refugee support group, said on Twitter it had received reports that Greek locals on the island had blocked fleeing asylum seekers from heading into a nearby village.

"The whole camp is on fire. Everything is burning. People are escaping. Their homes in Moria are gone," the organisation said.

Greek news agency ANA said the fires had started after a revolt by asylum seekers who were to be placed in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus or coming into close contact with an infected patient.

The camp has seen a spike in coronavirus infections since reporting its first case last Wednesday, with 35 confirmed cases so far.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Vehicles From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

6 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

8 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

8 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

9 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

8 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.