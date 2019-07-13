UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Airport Shut After Plane Skids Off Runway

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Greek airport shut after plane skids off runway

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The airport on the Greek island of Naxos was shut Friday after a plane skidded off the runway, the civil aviation agency said.

The 46 passengers and three-person crew on board the ART42 twin-propeller liner disembarked without incident and nobody was injured, the agency said in a statement.

The incident occurred as the Sky Express-operated plane was about to take off on a 1430 GMT flight to Athens.

The passengers travelled on to the destination by ferry.

The island's airport will remain closed until the plane is moved to a safe location, the agency said.

Related Topics

Injured Athens Airport

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

8 hours ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

9 hours ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

9 hours ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

9 hours ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

9 hours ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.