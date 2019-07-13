Greek airport shut after plane skids off runway

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The airport on the Greek island of Naxos was shut Friday after a plane skidded off the runway, the civil aviation agency said.

The 46 passengers and three-person crew on board the ART42 twin-propeller liner disembarked without incident and nobody was injured, the agency said in a statement.

The incident occurred as the Sky Express-operated plane was about to take off on a 1430 GMT flight to Athens.

The passengers travelled on to the destination by ferry.

The island's airport will remain closed until the plane is moved to a safe location, the agency said.