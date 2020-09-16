Greek arms spending will not cost 10 billion euros: minister

Athens, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Greece's defence minister on Wednesday dismissed reports that his country would spend 10 billion Euros on an arms overhaul announced at the weekend.

"It's not a 10-billion-euro spending spree, let me make that very clear.

It's a series of very calculated, prioritised, smart moves addressing our needs to the maximum," Nikos Panagiotopoulos told an Economist conference in Athens.

"We have to be very selective... we will not do it without limits... it will take place over time," he said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a major arms programme involving warplanes, frigates, helicopters and 15,000 full-time soldiers to be hired over the next five years.

New anti-tank weapons, navy torpedoes and airforce missiles will be secured, Mitsotakis said.