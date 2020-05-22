Greek basketball season ended due to virus

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Greek basketball league announced on Thursday that it will end the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Panathinaikos, who led the table, have been declared champions, but two Thessaloniki clubs, Aris and PAOK, will not be relegated to the second division despite sitting in the bottom two.

Panathinaikos claimed their 39th title, finishing two points ahead of second-placed AEK Athens.

Meanwhile, Greek football's Super League is awaiting government approval to return on June 6 after the league's board voted unanimously to complete the 2019/2020 campaign.

A positive decision is expected soon from the state health authorities.

Football clubs have resumed team training under strict health protocols and so far no players have tested positive for the virus.

The country has suffered less from the pandemic than many other European nations, with 168 reported deaths.