Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira on Monday signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki.

The 40-year-old replaces Romanian Razvan Lucescu who quit last week to take up the vacant position at Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

Lucescu had led PAOK to two Greek Cup titles and the Super League championship crown this past season with an unbeaten record.

Ferreira moves after two seasons in charge of Portuguese side Sporting Braga.