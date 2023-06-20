UrduPoint.com

Greek Coastguard Finds 3 Bodies In Migrant Tragedy Search

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Greek coastguard finds 3 bodies in migrant tragedy search

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Greece's coastguard on Monday said it had found three bodies during a search for survivors after last week's tragedy in which at least 78 migrants died in the Ionian Sea.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the bodies "were in a state of decomposition" and their gender could not be immediately identified.

They were found in the sea west of the Peloponnese peninsula, the area where an overloaded trawler capsized and sank early Wednesday, she told AFP.

Coastguard vessels have not stopped looking for possible survivors. They have so far rescued 104 people from the trawler, which rescuers said was carrying "hundreds" of migrants.

Nine Egyptian men have been detained as suspected smugglers. They will be taken before a magistrate on Tuesday.

The coastguard could not confirm the two bodies belonged to victims of the shipwreck when asked by AFP.

Officials say the migrants had departed from Libya towards Italy.

Related Topics

Died Italy Libya From

Recent Stories

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

18 minutes ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

2 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

2 hours ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

2 hours ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

2 hours ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.