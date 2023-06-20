Greek coastguard finds 3 bodies in migrant tragedy search

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Greece's coastguard on Monday said it had found three bodies during a search for survivors after last week's tragedy in which at least 78 migrants died in the Ionian Sea.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the bodies "were in a state of decomposition" and their gender could not be immediately identified.

They were found in the sea west of the Peloponnese peninsula, the area where an overloaded trawler capsized and sank early Wednesday, she told AFP.

Coastguard vessels have not stopped looking for possible survivors. They have so far rescued 104 people from the trawler, which rescuers said was carrying "hundreds" of migrants.

Nine Egyptian men have been detained as suspected smugglers. They will be taken before a magistrate on Tuesday.

The coastguard could not confirm the two bodies belonged to victims of the shipwreck when asked by AFP.

Officials say the migrants had departed from Libya towards Italy.