Greek Cup in doubt as third Olympiakos player gets Covid-19

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Sunday's scheduled Greek Cup final between Olympiakos and AEK Athens is set to be postponed after a third Olympiakos player tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, Greek media reported.

No official decision has been taken yet by the Greek federation but it seems highly unlikely that the match will be held as the Olympiakos squad must be placed in quarantine for the next 48 hours, according to health protocol rules.

Argentine midfielder Maximiliano Lovera tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and will be in quarantine for the next 15 days while Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo and Greek goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis were already self-isolating.

The Olympiakos team must be tested again for the virus on Sunday and Monday before being allowed to resume training.

The federation must now reschedule the match sometime next month, after the Greek national team's Nations League games on September 3 and 6 but before the start of the new league season on September 12.