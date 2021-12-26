UrduPoint.com

Greek Ex-president Karolos Papoulias Dies At 92

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

Greek ex-president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Veteran Greek politician Karolos Papoulias, who served as president at the height of the economic crisis of the 2010s, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.

"With sadness we address our last greetings to Karolos Papoulias," President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement, thanking him for "vigorously defending social cohesion and national unity".

Papoulias spent a decade as president after being elected in 2005 and re-elected in 2010, during the crisis that plunged the country into the most grave political and economic turmoil of recent decades.

His popularity suffered a major blow for supporting austerity measures dictated by international lenders in return for a bailout, which sparked violent protests.

In October 2012, demonstrators blocked a national parade in Thessaloniki and chanted "traitor" at Papoulias.

Before walking out of the parade, Papoulias told reporters: "We fought for Greece. I was a resistance fighter at 15, fighting against Nazism and the Germans." However, he gave up his salary in solidarity with "the sacrifices of the people" Born in Ioannina in northwest Greece in 1929, he was a national pole vault champion and member of the national volleyball team in his younger years.

He later studied law in Athens, Italy and Germany and became a lawyer in 1963.

During the Greece's 1967-1974 dictatorship he went into exile in Germany and became one of the co-founders of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement (Pasok), which became one of the most dominant parties of the post-dictatorship era.

A member of Parliament from 1977 to 2000, he twice served as foreign minister in socialist governments.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Germany Thessaloniki Athens Italy Greece October Sunday Dictator From Unity Foods Limited Sad

Recent Stories

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

33 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spect ..

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

3 hours ago
 Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.