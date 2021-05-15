Greek far-right MEP in Athens after Belgian extradition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A Greek member of the European Parliament and convicted neo-Nazi arrested in Belgium under a European arrest warrant arrived in Athens on Saturday following his extradition, airport police sources told AFP.

Ioannis Lagos, a 48-year-old former nightclub bouncer and former member of the banned Golden Dawn party, arrived at Athens International Airport at 3:20 pm local time accompanied by Greek policemen.