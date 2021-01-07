UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Film Festival Founder Dimitri Eipides Dies Aged 82

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Greek film festival founder Dimitri Eipides dies aged 82

Athens, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Dimitri Eipides, founder of the Montreal and Thessaloniki film festivals, died on Wednesday at the age of 82, the Greek culture ministry said.

Athens-born Eipides, who studied theatre and cinema in the United States and Britain, founded the Montreal Film Festival in 1971 and headed it for 14 years.

He subsequently founded the Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival in 1999.

"Dimitri Eipides taught us how to watch documentaries, how to discover film-makers. Cinema was his life," the TIFF wrote in a statement.

"He convinced viewers that documentary is a love affair that surpasses its own art and becomes part of our life.

We will always remember him in front of a screen, watching a film, explaining passionately why it is ideal for a festival, ideal for our soul. We express our sincere condolences to his family," the statement said.

Eipides was also a member of the Toronto Film Festival from 1988 and progamming director of the Reykjavik film festival between 2005 and 2010.

Greek culture minister Lina Mendoni described him as "an international personality in the cinema industry who played a key role in the internationalisation of the Thessaloniki festival".

Related Topics

Film And Movies Died Toronto Thessaloniki United States Family From Industry Love

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.