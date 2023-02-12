UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Minister Visits Turkey's Quake-hit Region

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Greek foreign minister visits Turkey's quake-hit region

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Greece's foreign minister arrived in Turkey on Sunday in a show of support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake last Monday, the ministry said, despite a longstanding rivalry between the two NATO countries.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was met with a warm embrace by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to footage on state-run ERT tv, before they boarded helicopters to quake-hit regions.

His arrival marks the first visit by a European minister to Turkey since the earthquake.

The two ministers have arrived in Antakya, where Greek rescuers are helping with search and rescue operations.

The ministry said he would also visit members of the Greek aid mission in the country.

Greece, despite a history of rivalry with Turkey that goes back centuries, was among the first European countries to send rescue workers and humanitarian aid on Monday, a few hours after the disaster.

The regional rivalry has been exacerbated by territorial and energy disputes and by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent bombastic threats of invasion.

But the two neighbours, which lie on seismic fault lines, also have a tradition of helping each other in natural disasters.

More than 28,000 people have been killed by Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with many thousands injured and millions left homeless.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

The Greek government has so far sent 80 tonnes of medical and first aid equipment.

According to the ministry, Dendias will also discuss ways Greece can give further assistance to Turkey.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Weather Earthquake Turkey Visit Greece Tayyip Erdogan Sunday TV Government Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

14 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

15 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.