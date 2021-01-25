Greek former minister killed in boating accident

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Greek former socialist minister, Sifis Valirakis was found dead at sea on Sunday.

According to Athens news Agency the 77-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon off the coast of Evia island.

The coastguard, alerted by his wife, found his inflatable boat near an islet with the engine on.

His body was located later in the evneing about a mile from the boat.

Valirakis who had served as a Minister of Public Order from 1995 to 1996 with the socialist Pasok government had been a leading anti-junta resistance member.

He took part in numerous bomb attacks against Greece's military dictatorship as a member of the Panhellenic Liberation Army of Andrea Papandreou, who later formed PASOK, the party that governed Greece during the 1980's.

Valirakis who had been trained in PLO camps was arrested in 1971 and was jailed in Corfu. One year later he managed to escape and swam to Albania where he asked for a political asylum.

Albanian authorities thought he was a spy and arrested him but he was later released after the intervention of his political friends from around the world.

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Valirakis.

"Sifis Valirakis has been a brave democrat, a fearless resistance fighter during the dictatorship and a selfless member of parliament and minister during the democracy. A political adversary," he said in a tweet.

Valirakis is survived by his painter wife Mina Valiraki- Papatheodorou and two sons.