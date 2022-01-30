UrduPoint.com

Greek Govt Faces Censure Vote Over Blizzard Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Greek govt faces censure vote over blizzard response

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Greece's conservative government on Sunday faced a censure vote in parliament over its handling of a snowstorm that buried a key Athens motorway and left thousands without electricity for days.

The motion was brought forward by main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, but will not likely pass since the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to secure at least 157 votes in the 300-seat parliament.

The vote will be held on Sunday evening, and can only pass with a majority in favour.

Tsipras, the former prime minister who was defeated by Mitsotakis in 2019 national elections, has called the government's response a "fiasco".

When the snowstorm hit Greece Monday, thousands of motorists were trapped in their cars for hours around the capital and on the Attiki Odos ring road, the privately-run motorway into Athens.

Ministers said prior assurances from the motorway's managers that there was enough heavy machinery to clear the snow was excessively optimistic, and the company's chief operating officer resigned in response.

The blizzard also knocked out power in around 200,000 households and businesses, many of them for days, with regional and local officials trading accusations for failing to mobilise quickly enough to clear fallen trees and snow.

The storm also damaged bird cages at the Attica Zoological Park, leading to the escape of two Eurasian eagle-owls and thirty Waldrapp Ibises, the park said.

Civil protection minister Christos Stylianidis, the former EU crisis management commissioner, on Saturday said Greece lacked "modern tools" to tackle climate challenges.

"We need modern radar and early warning systems," he told parliament.

"If we had them, and our meteorologists had them, we could have known the amount of snow (coming)," he said.

"The climate crisis found us all unprepared."Mitsotakis has said Greece -- habitually hit by earthquakes and summer wildfires -- will invest 1.7 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) in civil protection infrastructure.

