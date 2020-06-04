UrduPoint.com
Greek Govt Rejects Request For Some Spectators At Football Return

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Greek govt rejects request for some spectators at football return

Athens, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Greek Super League's request that a limited number of fans be allowed to attend this weekend's restart has been rejected by the country's government, deputy sports minister Lefteris Avgenakis said on Wednesday.

Avgenakis met with representatives of the league who had asked that some spectators be allowed into stadiums.

The minister said that he would reconsider the matter next week if all goes well with the first weekend of action and if health experts approve.

The play-offs to determine the title and European spots are scheduled to be completed by July 19, with the Greek Cup semi-finals to follow.

Saturday's schedule begins with a play-off match between Panionios and Volos at 7:15 pm local time (1615 GMT).

Government health authorities have said that if a player is found to have coronavirus, he would be placed in quarantine and the rest of the team will be isolated for five days.

No player has tested positive for the virus during regular checks at training sessions.

The country has suffered less from the pandemic than many other European nations, with 179 reported deaths.

