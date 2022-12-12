Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home.

Belgian police are investigating allegations that figures working on behalf of Qatar, the Gulf monarchy and World Cup host, have paid European politicians huge bribes to influence the Brussels policy debate.

Kaili, who has spoken publicly in support of Qatar's recent labour reforms, was one of four suspects to have been charged and detained.

Two more have been released and the house of at least one more MEP has been searched by investigators.

The Belgian Federal prosecutor's office did not identify the four by name, but a judicial source confirmed to AFP that Kaili was among those charged.

"Four individuals have been arrested by the Brussels investigating judge who is leading the investigation," the federal prosecutor's office stated.

"They are charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption. Two persons have been released by the investigating judge."The arrests followed raids in Brussels which prosecutors said turned up 600,000 Euros ($630,000) in cash. Police also seized computers and mobile phones.