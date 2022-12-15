Greek MEP in Qatar scandal protests innocence but stays in jail

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Greek MEP who has become the face of the European Parliament's widening graft scandal will spend at least another week in custody before attending a postponed pre-trial hearing, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old former newsreader and until this week one of the vice presidents of the Strasbourg parliament, is one of four suspects charged with receiving bribes from World Cup host Qatar to influence EU policy.

The Qatar government has rejected any claims of wrongdoing as "gravely misinformed".

Kaili's lawyers have told AFP she is innocent and will fight the charges.