UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Migration Overhaul Threatens Rights: NGOs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Greek migration overhaul threatens rights: NGOs

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Human rights groups including Amnesty International and MSF on Tuesday said a new Greek migration law was "extremely harmful" to vulnerable asylum-seekers.

The groups said the bill currently being debated in Greece's parliament introduces stricter rules for receiving asylum seekers, delays access to the right to work, narrows the definition of family, and imposes more burdens on torture victims in being recognised as such.

Eva Cosse, Greece researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the new law "is a naked attempt to block access to protection and increase deportations" amid increasing arrivals.

Greece has once again become the main point of entry for people seeking asylum in Europe, posing a challenge for the conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis which took over in July.

According to HRW, over 53,000 asylum seekers have reached Greek islands from Turkey this year, compared to 42,000 during the same period in 2018.

Despite regular relocations to the mainland, there are over 34,000 people living in "abysmal" conditions in Greek island camps, HRW said.

Facing a huge backlog of over 70,000 asylum claims, the government has vowed to stiffen its response with stepped-up patrols to deter migrant boats and to send 10,000 people back to Turkey next year.

"Waves of refugees and economic migrants are now besieging European countries," Mitsotakis said earlier this month.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Parliament Amnesty International Same Greece July 2018 Family From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

36 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

51 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.