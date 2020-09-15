UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Officials Red-faced After 'parachute' Mask Fiasco

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Greek officials red-faced after 'parachute' mask fiasco

Athens, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Greek officials were red-faced Tuesday after a scheme to send hundreds of thousands of free masks to schools nationwide backfired spectacularly owing to wrong measurements.

"The size was too large from the start," said contractor Yiannis Stathopoulos, whose company won the tender for 500,000 masks.

He told Open tv he was asked to make 10-centimetre by 18-centimetre masks for children up to 10 years old, and 12 cms by 22 cms masks for older pupils and teachers.

On Monday, when the supplies were handed out on the first day of school, pupils flooded the internet with pictures of the mask covering their entire face.

Greek twitter users soon set up a group titled 'parachute masks'.

"There was a misunderstanding," deputy health minister Vassilis Kontozamanis told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the measurements given were for "pre-stitched" fabric.

"This will be fixed," he vowed.

Stathopoulos, the mask-maker, insisted he had followed the rules of his contract to the letter, noting they had been set by Greece's state committee of coronavirus health experts.

Even the Greek prime minister's sister, ruling party MP Dora Bakoyannis, admitted that the "Zorro" masks were a "catastrophic failure".

Masks are compulsory in schools, on board public transport and inside public buildings.

On Tuesday, the civil protection authority said they should also be worn inside Athens office areas.

Greece has recorded over 13,000 coronavirus cases and 313 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Twitter Company Athens Greece TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

16 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council not to rema ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

2 hours ago

Jam Kamal directs investigation against former DG ..

2 minutes ago

Israel Asks Zelenskyy to Allow Hasidic Jewish Pilg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.