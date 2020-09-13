Greek PM announces arms purchases as Turkey tension rises

Athens, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a "robust" arms purchase programme and an overhaul of the country's military amid tension with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis said Greece would acquire 18 French-made Rafale warplanes in addition to frigates and helicopters whilst also hiring 15,000 new troops and pouring resources into the national defence industry.