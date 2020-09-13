UrduPoint.com
Greek PM Announces Arms Purchases As Turkey Tension Rises

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Athens, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a "robust" arms purchase programme and an overhaul of the country's military amid tension with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis said Greece would acquire 18 French-made Rafale warplanes in addition to frigates and helicopters whilst also hiring 15,000 new troops and pouring resources into the national defence industry.

