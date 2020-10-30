Greek PM calls Erdogan to offer condolences over quake

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences after a deadly quake that hit both countries on Friday.

"I just called President @RTErdogan to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries. Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together," he said on Twitter.