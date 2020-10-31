UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek PM Declares Partial Coronavirus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Greek PM declares partial coronavirus lockdown

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday declared a one-month partial coronavirus lockdown, shutting restaurants and other leisure activities in Athens and other major cities from next week.

"We must act now, before intensive care units buckle under the strain of lives in danger," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

"The virus is attacking in waves, and we need to quickly adapt." Greece has registered over 37,000 coronavirus cases since February, including nearly 1,700 on Friday. Accelerating from August onwards, the virus has caused 620 deaths to date.

Another 128 people are in intensive care.

The prime minister said eateries, cafes, clubs, cinemas, museums and gyms in worst-hit areas would close down from Tuesday, but retail businesses and schools would remain open, to soften the blow to the economy.

Hotels, hair salons and food delivery will also be allowed to operate.

University classes will be held remotely, and half the workforce in the private and public sectors will work from home.

"A total lockdown would hurt the economy and society," Mitsotakis said.

In addition to the capital, the toughest restrictions apply to most major cities in northern Greece including Thessaloniki, Larissa and Ioannina.

The rest of the country will have to abide by an overnight curfew from midnight to 5:00 am, in addition to the compulsory use of masks even outdoors, Mitsotakis said.

But in contrast to a nationwide lockdown imposed in March, movement between regions is not restricted for now, he added.

Mitsotakis said the measures were similar to those adopted in France and Germany, and were aimed at saving the Christmas shopping season.

"I wanted to avoid this message. But conditions demand it," he said.

The government has earmarked nearly 1.5 billion Euros ($1.8 billion) in support for businesses during the latest lockdown, the PM said.

The government had already declared a night curfew from 00:30 am to 0500 am in Athens, Thessaloniki and other areas on October 22.

That followed localised lockdowns in the northern regions of Kozani and Kastoria earlier this month.

Greece's March lockdown succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus to single digits daily, but the economy gradually reopened from May onwards to salvage part of the summer tourism season that is vital to the country's economy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas France Germany Larissa Thessaloniki Athens Greece February March May August October From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N Pr ..

26 minutes ago

China delivers online training to health professio ..

3 minutes ago

PTI District Inter-Club Badminton Championship con ..

3 minutes ago

Renault boss hits back at plans to block Alonso te ..

3 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Thar

3 minutes ago

Almost 20 Taliban Militants Killed Across Afghanis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.