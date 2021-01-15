Greek PM in about-turn over coronavirus lockdown fines

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday announced tougher lockdown violation fines -- only to freeze the measure hours later after criticism from the opposition.

The PM had told lawmakers in a speech that lockdown violation fines would be increased to 500 Euros ($608) from 300 euros.

After main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras noted that many Greeks only earn a reduced salary of 534 euros during the pandemic, Mitsotakis said the fine would remain at 300 euros over the next week to 10 days "as a gesture of goodwill".

Inconsistency has been a key source of criticism levelled against Mitsotakis' government during the second phase of the pandemic.

In the autumn, the PM was criticised for shutting down restaurants and theatres but giving more leeway to churches.

A large religious celebration in Thessaloniki on October 26 was considered to have contributed to the spread of the pandemic. A bishop who was present fell ill and died of the virus soon afterwards.

Nearly 150,000 people have been infected in Greece since the start of the pandemic. Over 5,400 have died and over 300 are still in intensive care.

Mitsotakis on Friday told lawmakers that according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Greece and Finland are the only countries with fewer than 150 confirmed cases among 100,000 residents.

But critics say Greek health authorities are running too few tests to give a clear picture of the pandemic.

Greece weathered the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic with comparatively low cases and fatalities, but infections spiked in the autumn.

Over 70,000 vaccinations have been carried out in the country so far.

Main opposition leader Tsipras said the government's vaccination goals were "unrealistic".

He also accused the government of recently attempting to vaccinate its own staff and their families ahead of other more vulnerable Greeks.

The government faced an outcry earlier this month after it emerged that the number of state officials to receive priority vaccines had been beefed up from 45 to over 120.

The plan was subsequently halted to give health staff and the elderly priority.

The country has been in a nationwide lockdown to January 18. Officials on Friday announced that retail and beauty services would be allowed to resume operation on Monday