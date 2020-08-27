Greek PM offers 'de-escalation' if Turkey eases off in Eastern Med

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Athens is ready for a "significant de-escalation" in the Eastern Mediterranean provided Turkey halts its "provocative actions", Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

Mitsotakis made the comments during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, as the row between the two neighbours over gas and maritime borders ratcheted up another notch.

Greece and its EU allies are holding war games in the Mediterranean as Turkey conducts drills with the US navy nearby.