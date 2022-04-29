UrduPoint.com

Greek PM To Give Rare Address To US Congress

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Greek PM to give rare address to US Congress

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver a rare address to the US Congress in May to discuss "democratic values" amid Russia's war on Ukraine, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

Mitsotakis will address a joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives on May 17, a day after his meeting with President Joe Biden.

The visit is meant to mark 200 years of Greek independence, an anniversary that fell last year, with his trip delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Pelosi in a letter to Mitsotakis pointed to Greece's role as the cradle of democracy and said that lawmakers looked forward to hearing his "message of democratic values.""As our world faces a pivotal moment in the fight between the forces of democracy and autocracy, the transatlantic alliance remains vital to the future of freedom in the world," Pelosi wrote..

