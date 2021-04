Athens, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a landmark visit to Libya next week and reopen the country's embassy after over six years, Athens said Thursday.

Mitsotakis will travel to Tripoli on Tuesday "to normalise and restore relations", Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.