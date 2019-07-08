UrduPoint.com
Greek PM Tsipras Concedes Defeat In General Election: Office

Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Greek PM Tsipras concedes defeat in general election: office

Athens, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday conceded defeat in a general election to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head of the conservative New Democracy party, his office said.

Leftist Tsipras called Mitsotakis to congratulate him, a source in the prime minister's office told AFP, with New Democracy on track to score a landslide victory according to early results.

