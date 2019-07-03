Greek police arrest suspected Israeli fraudster

Athens, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Greece on Tuesday said they had arrested an Israeli man accused of fraud, named in media reports as the "Tinder swindler" who allegedly defrauded European women he met on the dating site.

"A 28-year-old Israeli man was arrested on June 28 at Athens International Airport whilst attempting to leave," a police source told AFP.

"He was travelling on a false Israeli passport. We were in contact with Interpol to confirm his identity, and there was an international warrant from Israel concerning fraud, theft and forgery," the source added.

"His identity was confirmed by Interpol on Monday. Extradition procedures to Israel have been initiated," the official said. Police however declined to reveal his identity.

The suspect has been described in news reports as 28-year-old Simon Hayut, an alleged swindler who duped women on the Tinder dating site.

According to Norway's Verdens Gang newspaper, the suspect presented himself as the son of an Israeli multi-millionaire and had defrauded women in Norway, Finland and Sweden out of hundreds of thousands of Dollars to fund a lavish lifestyle.