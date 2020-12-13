UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Police Charged With Assaulting Asylum-seekers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Greek police charged with assaulting asylum-seekers

Lesbos Island, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Three Greek border patrol agents and one policeman have been charged with beating asylum-seekers outside the Kara Tepe camp in Lesbos, police sources said Sunday.

The four men, charged with inflicting bodily harm, torture and breaking anti-racist laws, were brought before a prosecutor Saturday night after an investigation led by Athens' police internal affairs unit.

They were released pending their trial.

A video aired on social media shows four men beating two asylum-seekers in the camp on the Aegean island as they were returned from a super market on Friday.

The policemen keep beating them even after handcuffing.

On Friday night, the police announced an investigation on the matter.

Police sources said the four men claimed they hit the asylum-seekers because they were attacking passing cars and drunk.

The asylum-seekers have returned to Kara Tepe camp which houses 7,300 migrants, including vulnerable groups, in harsh conditions.

On Saturday, the tents flooded during heavy rainfall.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Athens Border Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

46 minutes ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

46 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.