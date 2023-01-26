UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Discharge From Service Officers Involved In Surveillance Scandal

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Greek police discharge from service officers involved in surveillance scandal

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Greek National Police discharged from service officers who were directly or indirectly involved in the surveillance scandal that has shaped the country's political scene since last summer, local media reported on Thursday.

The move is expected to send a strong message that such controversies are a thing of the past, according to Greek daily Kathimerini.

Giorgos Gianninas and Giorgos Kanellos, who were discharged from the rank of lieutenant general, had served on critical positions, including the anti-terrorism department and the department that oversees the security of Attica region, which includes the capital of Athens and the port city of Piraeus.

The scandal stirred a political storm in Greece last summer when Thanasis Koukakis, a well-known financial journalist in Greece, reported that his cell phone had been tapped with Israeli-made Predator spyware.

Things escalated after Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the PASOK-KINAL opposition party and a member of the European Parliament, also revealed that he was targeted with Predator spyware, triggering a parliamentary probe on the matter.

Last August, Panagiotis Kontoleon, who then headed Greece's National Intelligence Service (EYP), admitted before a committee of lawmakers that the agency was spying on Koukakis.

Days later, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis disclosed that Androulakis was also wiretapped but denied any knowledge of the operation.

Mitsotakis was left with no option but to force Kontoleon to resign as well as his top aide and nephew Grigoris Dimitriadis.

On Nov. 6, the Documento newspaper published a list of 33 people who were allegedly spied on by the EYP on Dimitriadis' direct orders.

They included Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolaos Chardalias, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, former Public Order Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and former National Security Adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos.

A later report by the daily claimed that the EYP, which works directly under Mitsotakis, also wiretapped Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of Land Forces Charalambos Lalousis and General Director of Defense Investments and Armaments Theodoros Lagios.

Opposition parties blame Mitsotakis for the scandal and have called for his government to hold snap elections, a measure he rejects.

The European Commission and European Parliament have also said they were closely monitoring developments related to the scandal.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Police Scandal Parliament Athens Greece August Media From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC Internat ..

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC International Communications Team meet ..

2 hours ago
 FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.