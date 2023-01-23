UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Find No Bomb On Ryanair Flight From Poland

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Greek police find no bomb on Ryanair flight from Poland

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Greek police on Sunday said they had found no explosives on board a Ryanair flight from Poland, following an earlier bomb threat.

A search of the passengers and the aircraft "did not find anything suspicious," the police said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 flight from Katowice with 190 people on board had landed in Athens with an escort of two F-16 jets, after earlier being shadowed by Hungarian warplanes, Greek officials said.

Piotr Adamczyk, public relations manager at Katowice airport, said they had received a telephone warning as the plane was flying over Slovakia.

"After the plane took off, there was a call to the airport information centre concerning the possible presence of an explosive device on board," Adamczyk told AFP.

The flight had landed at an isolated area at Athens International Airport shortly before 1600 GMT, a delay of nearly two-and-a-half hours.

It had earlier been diverted to fly over the sea as it approached Athens as a precaution.

"Crew onboard flight FR6385 travelling from Katowice to Athens were notified of a potential security threat onboard and in line with safety procedures, continued to Athens where it landed safely before being met by the Greek authorities," Ryanair said in a statement.

"Passengers disembarked normally," it added.

Related Topics

Police Athens Katowice Poland Slovakia Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

2 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

3 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

4 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.