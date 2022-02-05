UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Raid Football Fan Clubs After Fatal Stabbing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Greek police raid football fan clubs after fatal stabbing

Athens, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in Athens and Thessaloniki on Friday carried out search operations at various Greek football fan clubs and confiscated a number of weapons.

According to the police, four such clubs were raided in Athens and 13 in the northern city of Thessaloniki where on Tuesday a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed.

The fan clubs involved were from Super League teams AEK, Panathinaikos, Olympiakos, PAOK and Aris.

Dozens of knifes, axes, flares, wooden and medal rods, smoke bombs and motorcycle helmets were confiscated during the operations.

No arrests were made during the raids, police said.

A Greek court on Thursday jailed a 23-year-old man suspected of stabbing the young football fan in Thessaloniki.

Two of the teenager's friends were also injured in the attack.

Witnesses said the victims aged 18 to 20 were walking near the Aris stadium when two cars stopped, the occupants getting out and assaulting the trio.

The attackers reportedly were shouting abuse against Aris.

