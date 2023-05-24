UrduPoint.com

Greek President Taps Judge To Lead Interim Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A senior Greek judge, Ioannis Sarmas, was asked Wednesday to lead an interim government tasked with organizing a second national election by late June, the presidency announced.

Faced with "the imposibility of forming a government" just three days after national elections "the solution, according to the Constitution is the formation of an interim government," said President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a meeting with Sarmas.

She referred to the fact that none of the three parties that led Sunday's polls was willing to form a coalition government, after failing to secure a majority.

Outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for a fresh election as early as June 25 after securing his party's biggest electoral triumph in years, but five seats short of being able to produce a single-party government.

"It is a great honour, a constitutional obligation and my duty as a citizen to accept this responsibility," said Sarmas, 66.

Born on the Greek island of Kos, Sarmas followed a career in the courts after studying law in Athens and Paris, as well as completing a doctorate.

He will serve as prime minister until a government is declared in the second election.

