Greek Road Trip: Unemployment The Big Bogey In July 7 Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Greek road trip: unemployment the big bogey in July 7 vote

Piraeus, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :When Greeks go to the ballot box on July 7 in early elections, unemployment and recovery from a near-decade crisis will be the main battleground between the outgoing leftist government and the resurgent conservatives.

But in the favela-like neighbourhood of Perama, haphazardly built on the hills above the bustling port of Piraeus, there is unlikely to be a difference no matter who wins.

In this working-class neighbourhood of 25,000 people that overlooks the port's oil tanks and container terminals, the jobless rate is close to 80 percent among shipyard workers, one of the main sectors of local employment.

Construction, the second most important source of work, was also hit hard by the crisis.

Even after four years under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and social benefits handed out by his leftist government, "the poor have remained poor," says Vassiliki Padeliakou, a local resident.

Pavlos Tassimakis lives here with his wife and five children in a small two-bedroom house that he built himself.

After 12 years without a regular job, the grizzled 51-year-old former truck driver has long ceased to receive unemployment benefits.

"We are seven at home, and we receive 640 Euros in state support every two months. It is obviously not enough to survive on," says Pavlos, who has had to moonlight as a removals driver, earning 15 euros ($17) per trip, to make ends meet.

His wife Paraskevi is also out of a job after fleeting stints as a town hall cleaner in nearby Korydallos.

The family has no health insurance and cannot pay for after-school preparatory courses which most Greek pupils need to pass end-of-year exams.

They also owe over 600 euros in unpaid bills to the electricity company, which has led to power cut threats.

