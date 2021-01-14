UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Students Protest Against University Police Plan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Greek students protest against university police plan

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Greek students on Thursday demonstrated in Athens and other cities over a plan to better police the country's violence-prone universities.

"Cops out of campuses," read a banner in the Athens protest, where brief scuffles broke out with riot police who prevented the demonstrators from occupying the street.

Protests were also held in Thessaloniki and Patras.

The ministries of education and police this week rolled out the plan to create a dedicated 1,000-strong force to patrol campuses.

The officers will not carry firearms but will be equipped with batons and pepper spray, the police ministry said.

The operation of Greek universities has been disrupted for decades by clashes and violence against staff, often blamed on youth organisations affiliated with the country's leading parties.

"Things must change," government spokesman Christos Tarantilis, formerly a professor of management science, told reporters on Thursday.

"Because of violence and lawlessness, Greek (universities) have trouble evolving," he said, citing the cancellation of congresses and other events.

In October, there was uproar after the rector of the Athens University of Economics and business -- Tarantilis' former workplace -- was assaulted in his office by a group of hooded youths and forced to wear a sign around his neck that read 'Solidarity to sit-ins'.

The issue of police entering universities is highly sensitive in Greece, where memories of student beatings and killings by security forces during the 1967-74 military dictatorship are still vivid.

Under the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, there have been recurring reports of heavy-handed police tactics against protesters.

The opposition has also complained against a restriction imposed on protests, which the government has attributed to coronavirus precautions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Business Education Student Thessaloniki Athens Greece October Dictator From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

26 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

26 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

41 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.