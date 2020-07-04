UrduPoint.com
Greek Super League Reports First Coronavirus Case

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Athens, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The first case of coronavirus in the Greek Super League surfaced on Friday when an unidentified member of the Xanthi squad tested positive, the Athens news Agency reported.

According to the health protocol of the league, the entire Xanthi team has been placed under quarantine at their hotel in Lamia for the next 48 hours and the infected individual will be kept under surveillance for the next 14 days.

The Xanthi team was tested for coronavirus on Thursday with results announced on Friday as the team arrived in Lamia for a post-season play-off contest scheduled for Saturday which has been postponed.

It was not revealed if the infected member was a player or a member of the staff.

