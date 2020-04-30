Greek Super League set for training return

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Greek government on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Super League clubs to begin training on May 5 as the country slowly comes out of a nearly two-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy sports minister Lefteris Avgenakis told a press conference sessions of six to eight players will be held with team-mates having to keep at least two meters between themselves.

Avgenakis did not announce when the postponed post-season play-offs to decide the title and European spots would take place The Super League clubs had voted on Wednesday to resume the campaign by June 14, if it receives permission from the government.

Ten of the 14 teams in the talks were in favour of continuing the league, including regular season leaders Olympiakos and third-placed AEK Athens.

PAOK Thessaloniki, Panathinaikos, Panetolikos and bottom-side Panionios were against playing.

"If the championship starts we will lose much more than we will gain," said Panathinaikos chief Giannis Alafouzos.