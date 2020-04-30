UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Super League Set For Training Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Greek Super League set for training return

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Greek government on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Super League clubs to begin training on May 5 as the country slowly comes out of a nearly two-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy sports minister Lefteris Avgenakis told a press conference sessions of six to eight players will be held with team-mates having to keep at least two meters between themselves.

Avgenakis did not announce when the postponed post-season play-offs to decide the title and European spots would take place The Super League clubs had voted on Wednesday to resume the campaign by June 14, if it receives permission from the government.

Ten of the 14 teams in the talks were in favour of continuing the league, including regular season leaders Olympiakos and third-placed AEK Athens.

PAOK Thessaloniki, Panathinaikos, Panetolikos and bottom-side Panionios were against playing.

"If the championship starts we will lose much more than we will gain," said Panathinaikos chief Giannis Alafouzos.

Related Topics

Sports Thessaloniki Athens May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

46 minutes ago

Kawasaki Disease Outbreak May Threaten Reopening o ..

8 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad visits various masajids before Taraw ..

8 minutes ago

AAC arrested 25 shopkeepers for violating SOPs

8 minutes ago

No fun and games as French kids head back to schoo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.