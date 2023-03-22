Greek trains back on track after rail disaster: operator

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Intercity rail travel resumed in Greece on Wednesday for the first time since a head-on collision killed 57 people in the nation's worst rail disaster more than three weeks ago, operator Hellenic Train said.

Trains from the Piraeus seaport to the capital's international airport, as well as links between Athens and Chalcis on the island of Evia and two other local services in the Peloponnese region have started running again, the company said.

But the line where the crash happened on February 28 -- the country's busiest, spanning 600 kilometres (370 miles) from Athens to the second-largest city of Thessaloniki in the north -- will not reopen until April 1, acting Transport Minister Georgios Gerapetritis said.

The disaster sparked weeks of angry and occasionally violent protests, piling pressure on the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of elections due in May.