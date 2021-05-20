UrduPoint.com
Greek Villages Evacuated As Forest Fire Rages

Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Alepochori, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Several Greek villages were evacuated Thursday with no injuries reported as firefighters battled the country's first major blaze of the year on a mountain range overlooking the Gulf of Corinth.

Six villages and two monasteries were evacuated after the fire broke out on Wednesday evening near the village of Schinos on the Gulf of Corinth, some 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of Athens, a spokesman told AFP.

Bleary-eyed residents said they barely had time to dress as they were taken to the nearby coastal village of Alepochori for safety.

"We were alerted at four in the morning by the police, who told us to leave," an elderly local told Skai tv.

"They then searched neighbouring homes for people unable to move on their own. We were not in danger," he said.

Fire department chief Stefanos Kolokouris said reinforcements had been rushed in from around the country to contain the blaze.

Local officials said the fire had a front 10 kilometres wide.

"The situation is clearly better now," Kolokouris told Skai TV.

"It's a large fire in a pine forest (and the) terrain is difficult." The fire raged overnight around the protected wildlife habitat of Mount Geraneia.

"This is a dense forest that had never burned before," the mayor of the neighbouring resort town of Loutraki, Yiorgos Gionis, told Alpha TV.

Kolokouris said he believed the fire could be brought under control during the course of the day.

However, the Loutraki mayor said there was still concern should the wind switch direction.

Billowing clouds of smoke were visible in the capital.

