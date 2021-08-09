Greek water polo team donate Olympic prize money to wildfire victims

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Greece's Olympic Games water polo team on Sunday said it would donate half the prize money they will receive from Olympiakos football team owner Vangelis Marinakis to wildfire victims throughout the country.

"We want to thank Mr Marinakis from the bottom of our hearts for his generous move.

We consider it our duty to help by donating half of the amount to the wildfire victims," team captain Giannis Foundoulis announced in a statement released by the Greek Olympic Committee.

Greece lost the Olympic Games water polo final in Tokyo to Serbia.

Marinakis said he would award the team with 200,000 Euros, an announcement from Olympiakos said.