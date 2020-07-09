UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greeks Protest Against Tighter Demo Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Greeks protest against tighter demo rules

Athens, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Thousands of Greeks demonstrated on Thursday against a new law tightening street protest rules that has been criticised by the opposition as undemocratic.

Outside parliament in Athens, some protesters threw firebombs at police as the government majority was expected to approve the bill in an evening vote.

Riot police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Around 10,000 people participated in three separate Athens protests against the new law, a police source said.

Among the new regulations are less street space afforded to smaller protests, and the right of police to ban certain gatherings -- including counter-protests -- for security reasons.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new rules were necessary to regulate "dozens of small protests" that routinely shut down city centres.

"There are frequent cases where these events... descend into vandalism," he told lawmakers on Thursday prior to the vote.

"There must be rules so that (protests) do not impede citizens' movement and work, and the life of an entire city," Mitsotakis said.

These rights are as "sacred" as the right to demonstrate, he said.

"Our constitution protects (the right to protest) since 1864," he said.

The main opposition leftist Syriza party has attacked the bill as "paternalistic" and "fascist-like".

"Today is a dark day for the Greek republic," said Syriza leader and former PM Alexis Tsipras.

Syriza and other smaller parties have accused the government of seeking to muzzle criticism ahead of a deep recession coming in the autumn, exacerbated by a long coronavirus lockdown.

Amnesty International also expressed "serious concern" about the new law, arguing that it runs counter to international human rights provisions.

Tightening demonstration rules has been a key pledge of Mitsotakis' conservatives who came to power a year ago.

A poll released by Skai tv station on Thursday showed 56 percent of respondents support additional rules on protests, with 33 percent against.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Vote Athens Gas TV Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan govt to up-grade 39 inter-colleges

13 minutes ago

DIG training visits PTS Sub Campus Buner

13 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal directs to resolve issues of people

13 minutes ago

Tiger will play first PGA event since shutdown at ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.