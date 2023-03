Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Athens, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Students and rail workers were preparing to rally in Athens on Sunday in the latest expression of grief and anger at Greece's worst rail disaster, which killed at least 57 people.

Relatives and loved ones of those killed in last Tuesday's devastating train crash were also expected to gather Sunday for a memorial outside Larissa station, central Greece, near the site of the accident.

The station master implicated in the disaster was due in court on Sunday, a hearing postponed from the previous day, where he may face charges of negligent homicide.

Hellenic Train, the rail company that has become the focus of some of the anger expressed in the wake of the crash, released a statement late Saturday defending its actions.

Hundreds of people demonstrated last week outside their Athens headquarters, and one legal source has said that investigators are looking at the possibility of bringing charges against senior members of the company.

Over the last few days, rail union officials have insisted they warned the company about the safety issues on the line. Hard questions are also being asked of the government over its failure to pursue rail safety reforms.

The demonstrations and vigils across Greece have expressed a combination of grief and anger at the disaster, which happened when a passenger train and a freight train collided.

Sunday's morning demonstration in Athens will be in the capital's Syntagma Square, next to parliament, already the scene of clashes between police and angry protesters on Friday night.

Candle-lit marches and ceremonies have been held in memory of the victims of the accident, many of them students who were returning from a weekend break.

"What happened was not an accident, it was a crime," said one protester, Sophia Hatzopoulou, 23, a philosophy student in Thessaloniki.

"We can't watch all this happen and remain indifferent." At least nine young people studying at Thessaloniki's Aristotle University were among those killed on the passenger train.

The station master at Larissa, central Greece, whose identity has not been made public, has admitted responsibility for the accident, which happened after the two trains ran along the same track for several kilometres.

The 59-year-old man, if he is charged with negligent homicide, faces life in jail if convicted.

But his lawyer Stefanos Pantzartsidis insisted Saturday: "In the case, there are important new elements that need to be examined."Details have emerged in the Greek media of the station master's relative inexperience in the post and the fact that he was left unsupervised during a busy holiday weekend.