UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace Activists In Berlin Protest Russia's War On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Greenpeace activists in Berlin protest Russia's war on Ukraine

BERLIN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Activists from the environmental group Greenpeace held a demonstration Thursday in the German capital Berlin against Russia's war in Ukraine and an increase in Germany's military spending.

The group of activists gathered outside the Russian Embassy holding a banner with the words of well-known Russian writer Leo Tolstoy: "War is so unjust and ugly." They also left stacks of white boxes outside the embassy imprinted with the Names of some of the Ukrainian cities attacked by Russian forces.

Leonhard Dunnwald, an activist from Berlin Greenpeace, told Anadolu that Russia's attack on Ukraine violated international law.

He argued, however, that Germany has used the war in Ukraine to increase its military expenditures, and "this worries us."Dunnwald added that the money used for military expenditures in Germany would negatively affect efforts to tackle climate change and resolve other social problems.

Last year, Germany committed €100 billion ($105.9 billion) to defense spending.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia German Germany Leo Berlin Money From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

10 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

10 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.